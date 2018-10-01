About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GoC-in-C Northern Command visits Kashmir

Published at October 01, 2018

Reviews Army’s operational preparedness


Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Sep 30

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of the Army's Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Sunday visited Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the force.
Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited troops deployed in the hinterland in north and central Kashmir today, an Army spokesman said.
He said the GoC-in-C Northern Command reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in the Valley.
The Army commander complimented all ranks of the force for their unwavering dedication, selfless devotion and high morale, the spokesman said.

 

