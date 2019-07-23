GOC Chinar Corps interacts with Hajj pilgrims

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen KJS Dhillon Monday met the Hajj Yatris at Hajj House on Monday as part of Army’s initiative to connect with people in Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Corps Commander said, “Every Muslim dreams that one day he would go for Hajj. But, there are only few who make it."

He congratulated the lucky ones for getting the opportunity to this cherished dream. On behalf of the Indian Army, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon wished all pilgrims a safe journey and sublime spiritual experience.

On earlier occasions, the Chinar Corps Commander had also interacted with pilgrims coming for Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tulla Mulla, Ganderbal and Amarnath Yatra.

Further, Chinar Corps Commander said “Pray for the wellbeing of your families and lasting Aman-Chain of Kashmir. Do bring back and spread the message of peace, love, prosperity and tranquility in Kashmir Valley.”