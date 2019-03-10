GoC asks mothers to appeal their militant sons to give up militancy

March 10, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

‘I guarantee their safety, security and absorption in mainstream’

General officer commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen K J S Dhillon Saturday made a fervent appeal to the mothers of local militants, asking them to bring back their sons from militancy and “guaranteed” their absorption in mainstream.

“Today, I again make a heartfelt appeal to all Kashmiri mothers to please stop their sons from going towards the path of militancy. Bring back those, who have deviated from the path, and I guarantee their safety, security and 100 cent absorption in the mainstream,” Dhillon said while addressing the passing-out-cum attestation parade at Bana Singh Parade Ground JAKLI Regimental Centre, here.

He said the life is a God’s precious gift. “The militants should spend the life with their families and live in prosperity.”

This was for second time that Dhillon appealed mothers of local militants to appeal their militant sons to lay down arms and join mainstream.

On Feb 19, the GoC had warned that the militant would be killed unless they lay down arms and join mainstream.

“Anyone who has picked up gun will be killed,” he had said.

After completion of one year training, 152 cadets, including 26 from Kashmir, were recruited into the JAKLI regiment today.

Lt Gen Dhillon congratulated the recruits for their “immaculate Parade and impressed upon selfless service towards the country.