GoC 9 Corps, others meet Guv

April 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, April 9: Lt. Gen. J.S. Nain, GoC 9 Corps, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and briefed him about the security management in the Jammu region.

As per an official, Governor appreciated Army’s cooperation with the State Police and other State Government agencies in maintaining peace and security.



The official added that a delegation of tableau artists of J&K who represented the State in Republic-Day Parade, 2019, led by Rupali Gupta also met Governor and apprised him about various issues facing the artists and put forth their suggestions for promotion of art related activities in the State.



