GoC 15 corps, Vijay Dhar meet Governor

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and briefed him about issues relating to the security situation in the Valley and along the LoC.

Governor appreciated the army’s sustained strong support to the civil administration and police in maintaining normalcy in the Valley.

Meanwhile, Vijay Dhar, Member Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, met Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chairman of the Board at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Governor and Sh. Dhar discussed progress of various ongoing projects in the Shrine area and further possibilities of augmenting facilities for devotees, enroute the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.