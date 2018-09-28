About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GoC 15 Corps meets Governor

Published at September 28, 2018 12:44 AM 0Comment(s)237views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 27:

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here, Thursday.
An official spokesman said Lt Gen Bhatt briefed Governor about issues relating to the security situation in the Valley and security arrangements made for the upcoming polls to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.
Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the forces and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in the State.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top