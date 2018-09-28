GoC 15 Corps meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here, Thursday.
An official spokesman said Lt Gen Bhatt briefed Governor about issues relating to the security situation in the Valley and security arrangements made for the upcoming polls to Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.
Governor stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the forces and the civil administration to meet the security challenges in the State.