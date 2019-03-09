GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from militancy

General officer commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen. KJS Dhillon Saturday appealed to Kashmiri mothers to bring back their sons, who have joined militant ranks.
"I make a fervent appeal to all Kashmiri mothers to bring back sons who have joined militancy and to stop their sons from picking up arms," Dhillon said while addressing the passing-out-cum attestation parade at JAKLI Regimental Centre here.
(File photo)
