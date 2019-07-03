GoAir inducts 50th aircraft into the fleet

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

GoAir has inducted 50th aircraft into the fleet, a company statement issued here said.

It said GoAir has doubled its fleet in less than two years earning itself the coveted title of India’s fastest growing airline that operates 270 daily flights connecting 24 domestic and 4 international destinations. GoAir, an aviation foray of the Wadia Group, operates as a low cost carrier model. GoAir operates Airbus A320s aircraft and flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to international destinations, namely, Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi. GoAir has flown over 72 million passengers since its inception and in the next two years the airline will touch the magical 100 million passengers mark.

Commenting on this milestone, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “We will be adding at least one aircraft every month and that translates into more flights, more destinations and more smart options for the consumers. Soon we will be adding four new international destinations to our network.”