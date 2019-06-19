GoAir announces Rs 2,249 fares from Srinagar

June 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar residents can avail GoAir fares starting from as low as Rs 2,249 onward.

A company statement said, To avail FlySmart fares, the booking period is June 18th – 23rd 2019 and the travel period is July 1st – September 30th, 2019.

Customers can get additional 10% by using Promo Code GOAIR10. Flights to New Delhi can be availed in just Rs 2249 while for Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 3199.

GoAir spokesperson said: “India is changing and the way we look at vacations is also changing fast. Today, people look forward to multiple vacations in a year and that too within their overall budgets. GoAir is happy to present Minication fares that will enable Srinagar residents to FlySmart and have a nice time.”

