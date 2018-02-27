Go for war or find solution, border residents tell Sinha-led team

Civil society members visit border areas
Civil society members visit border areas
Javid Ahmad
Srinagar, Feb 26: Members of the former external affairs minister, Yashwant Sinha-led team said on Monday that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the state was very bad and people were living in a state of “great” danger.
“The situation is very bad; people are living in great danger. Their life has been unsettled. Many of the people were living in camps for almost a year now and they feel totally unsafe,” Sinha told Rising Kashmir, after his visit to the border areas recently.
Sinha visited Nowshera and RS Pura sectors in Jammu, but could not visit Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district due to some other engagement. Former Air Vice Marshal, Kapil Kak, and other members of the group including Shushoba Bharve, the executive director of Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation and veteran journalist Bharat Bhushan visited Uri to take stock of the ground situation after flare-up at LoC. Sinha-led civil society delegation was on a tour to the state starting February 23 which concluded today.
Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy artillery fire along LoC in Uri sector earlier and the shelling hit the areas including that of Silikote, Tillawari and Churunda and Haji Pir villages of Uri.
“We were told by the residents of Nowshera and RS Pura areas that it (situation) can’t go like this and a solution has to be found for what is happening along the LoC,” Sinha said.
On what solution people suggested, Sinha said that they were told by residents that either India should go for a war or ensure 2003 ceasefire agreement. “This is what a woman sarpanch told us in RS Pura. Residents said ceasefire violations can’t be allowed like this and we have to find a permanent solution to this problem,” Sinha said.
He said the point local residents were making was that it was the “primary responsibility of the government to protect the life and property of its citizens and they can’t be exposed to this threat.”
“The residents said something will have to be done about it and the government is in the best position to find out because it has all the information,” Sinha said.
Former Air Vice Marshal Kak told Rising Kashmir that there was a huge damage caused by shelling from across the border and people were “wearing grim faces.” “There is frustration; disappointment is bit large on the faces of people in Nowshera and RS Pura areas. Both sides have indulged in intense mortar shelling and some artillery exchange has also taken place along the LoC,” Kak said. He said there has been an unwarranted escalation in both sectors including Uri.
“Nowshera and RS Pura areas have received intermittent small arms fire and mortar shells over a period of time that reached the high level of intensity from 20 February and caused lot of injuries and damage,” Kak said. “This has led to shifting of nearly 4000 families of Nowshera and RS Pura from their traditional houses to the camps established by the government.”
On Saturday a heavy gunfire exchange along LoC in Uri destroyed 4 residential houses in Silikot area. Hundreds of residents from these villages were evacuated to safety and were living in temporary accommodation in Uri. Kak said there “has been ceasefire violations in 1992, 1997 and sometimes 2001 in Uri sector and for about past nearly 12 years no such heavy exchange o fire had happened along the LoC.”
“So, it is now a sudden escalation in Uri sector. There has been escalation; firing of light machine guns, medium machine guns, light, medium and heavy mortars. In these skirmishes artillery has also been exchanged which had been generally avoided from 2003 onwards,” he said.
Kak said India and Pakistan were targeting their posts along LoC and not the civilian population. “The civilian houses are not the target and they have been damaged in a collateral fire. Actual target is army post. The problem is some army posts are located in villages. During the process of targeting each other’s army posts, the mortal shell may not hit the army post but hit a civilian house. Therefore, villages become the target,” he said and admitted the situation was hostile on LoC.
During their meeting with the local people in Uri, Kak said they came to know that Pakistani army didn’t fire artillery shells. “In Uri, people didn’t talk about any artillery shelling from the Pakistani side,” he said.
According to Kak, the “first thing people in Uri demand is peace, dialogue between India and Pakistan and there should be a settlement so that the frequent exchange of fire doesn’t take place.” “At the same time, they demand the government should allot some land to them where they can build alternate shelters which they can use during emergency situations. The government should look into these issues,” he said.
For lasting peace in the state and the political resolution, Kak emphasized that on initiation of India-Pakistan talks. “There is a certain pressure on both sides from international community as any exchanges on LoC is seen as having a potential to escalate the conflict,” he said and added “there should be some degree of communication between the leaders of both countries to de-escalate the tensions.”
javid@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)