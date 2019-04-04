Go drown yourself in a pool of water: Amit Shah to Cong on AFSPA repeal promise

April 04, 2019 | Syed Amjad Khan / PTI

‘Dreams of Omar, Mehbooba and Rahul will never get fulfilled’

BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday hit out at Congress over the party's promise of reviewing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and withdrawing anti-sedition law, saying they should "drown" themselves in a pool of water and pledged his party's support to the forces and sanctity of the AFSPA.

Addressing a rally in Udhampur, BJP chief slammed former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for advocating separate prime minister for the state and threatening secession of J&K from India.

The BJP president sought votes for party candidates -- Union Minister Jitendra Singh and sitting MP Jugal Kishore.

"Congress and its leaders should be ashamed of it (announcing dilution of AFSPA and removing sedition act). Go drown yourself in a pool of water. They have said in manifesto they will dilute AFSPA. They should be day-dreaming," Shah said.

He alleged that Congress manifesto promotes the interest of militant and anti-India forces.

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released yesterday, Congress promised that if voted to power it would review the AFSPA, which provides special powers to the force, in Jammu and Kashmir. It also proposed to omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that defines the offence of 'sedition', saying it has been "misused" and become "redundant because of subsequent laws".

"This is Narendra Modi government, nobody can dilute the AFSPA as we are standing like a rock behind the security forces, protecting (our) border," Shah said.

The BJP chief said the party brought down its government in J&K when the pressure came on it to dilute the AFSPA. "We kicked the chair. We left the government on the AFSPA. The Congress and its leaders should be ashamed of what they have announced."

He asked people to decide whether they want the Congress that supports dilution of the AFSPA, or the BJP that wants its protection.

On the anti-sedition law, Shah wondered who the Congress was trying to "protect".

"Who do you want to protect? When anti-India slogans like 'bharat tere tukde honge' (India will be disintegrated) were shouted in the JNU, you stood with them in the name of freedom of speech. Do you want to protect those booked under the anti-sedition law?" he questioned.

Asserting that the BJP and its government have no tolerance to forces out to break the country, Shah said those raising slogans like 'bharat tere tukde honge' should not be allowed to go scot free. "Their place is in jails."

"It is a commitment of the BJP government that we will never allow the country to be disintegrated. Nobody will be allowed to disintegrate Jammu and Kashmir from India," Shah said.

He also criticised Mehbooba Mufti for saying that the relation of J&K with India will end if the terms and conditions of the state's accession to the Union were changed.

Hitting out at Omar Abdullah for his demand of a separate PM for the state, Shah said the BJP, whether in power or opposition, would not let this happen.

"Let Omar listen to it clearly with open ears. Whether the BJP is in power or in opposition, nobody will be allowed to snatch J&K from India. We will protect the state on our lives", he said.

"You (Omar) will make PM and we will sit silently?"

The NC vice-president had Monday said his party would not allow any attacks on J&K's special status and seek restoration of terms of accession of the state, including the provision for 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and prime minister posts.

Shah castigated Omar, Mehbooba and Rahul Gandhi, saying their "dreams" will never get fulfilled till the BJP is there.

Warning Pakistan, he said if one bullet comes from there "we will send shells from here. We will give a befitting reply".

Describing the BJP as a party that follows the ideals of Syama Prasada Mukherjee who made the “supreme sacrifice” in Kashmir, Shah said it will not let anything of the sort happen "till its last breath".

Taking a dig over the Congress, NC and PDP, Shah claimed "sadness had gripped" these parties and Pakistan after air strikes at Balakot.

“After Balakote strike in Pakistan, entire world is standing with Modi. The strike is being seen as self-defense. It is a big diplomatic victory for Modi government,” he said.

Shah said surgical strike was not possible as Pakistan had deployed tanks along the borders. “The Narendra Modi government carried out air strike and demolished the terror targets inside Pakistan".

"At a time when entire country celebrated the air strikes, there was grief in Pakistan and in the offices of Congress, NC, and PDP," Shah said.

Asserting that Modi government won’t hold talks with anyone on Kashmir following Pulwama attack, Amit said, “Congress chief wants talks on Kashmir. However, Modi government’s policy is that if a bullet is fired from other side, our forces will reply with a bomb.”