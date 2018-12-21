GMC wants action, SHRC seeks report from Dy Mayor over ‘unruly’ behaviour

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 20:
Following the outrage over Deputy Mayor’s remarks, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has sought action against him, while State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Thursday served him a notice seeking his reply in a week’s time. The move came a day after the Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Sheikh Imran’s video at Chest Disease Hospital went viral in which he has used unparliamentary language like “bloody and b..ls..t” with a group of on-duty doctors.
Principal GMC, Dr Samia Rashid said they have taken up the matter with Advisor K Vijay Kumar and have also written to the Commissioner Secretary Health and Medical Education Department.
“I have already taken up the issue with the Advisor. I have written a letter to him, including the Commissioner and have urged them to take necessary action in this regard,” she said.
Dr Samia said what Imran did on Tuesday at the hospital was not his domain. “His job is to take care of drains and roads. He cannot intervene into the matters of the hospital,” she said.
She also said that she has talked with the doctors of the CD hospital and asked them to perform their duties and not to worry about such attacks.
Meanwhile, the rights body, SHRC, has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter observing that disturbing news reports have appeared in the press while as a video has also gone viral on social media about the Deputy Mayor’s visit to the CD hospital.
The Commission said, “It is well settled that exercising powers by any authority which are not available to him in law amounts to breaking of rule of law and as such violation of human rights.”
SHRC said in a statement said that reports prima facie suggest that the Deputy Mayor’s remarks were “humiliating” to members of every respectable and notable profession.
Taking cognizance of the matter, SHRC issued a notice to the Deputy Mayor asking him to reply by 26 December 2018.
Imran’s video went viral triggering outrage on social media and leaving doctor fraternity fuming.
Assaults against doctors continue in hospitals amid security and CCTV surveillance. On Wednesday night doctors at SMHS Hospital averted three assailants at the emergency ward.
“I had to avert three assaults on my residents by unruly attendants. The working of medical emergency reception was stopped twice and the emergency ward was in chaos for nearly an hour due to which I could not attend a sick patient,” said a doctor at SMHS Hospital.
On September 17 this year, a lady doctor was ruthlessly beaten up by over a dozen men at Lalla Ded hospital after a patient delivered a dead baby.
In December last year, a consultant surgeon at Community Health Centre, Zainapora, Shopian, was harassed by an administrator after he was coming out of the theatre.
Over the years, doctors in Kashmir have been asking the government to bring an ordinance to make the violence against doctors a non-bailable offence but the government is yet to wake up.
“We want an ordinance to avoid violence against doctors in hospitals in the State. The same has been enacted by 22 States in India and it is much needed here,” president Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr Suhail Naik told the Rising Kashmir.
He said the much-needed move will bring discipline in the Valley hospitals as ‘doctors face some form of violence at work.’