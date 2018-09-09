GMC to study food consumption pattern among Srinagarites

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 08:
Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has started a study to analyze food consumption patterns of consumers following the considerable increase in consumption of junk and fast food and foods with high fat, salt and sugar among Srinagarites.
The presence of high fat, salt and sugar in these foods are causing obesity, hypertension and diabetes. In Srinagar fast food consumption has increased over the years.
“Department of Community Medicine has started conducting the community-based study to collect evidence from people living in Srinagar on the consumption of high fat, salt & sugar (HFSS) foods and their impact on the burden of non-communicable diseases,” a GMC spokesperson said.
He said the study will identify areas of research relating to consumption of HFSS foods and Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSBs), and will assess the effectiveness of strategies for reducing their consumption.
The 15-month study is a part of multi-centre task force study of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which shall be carried among 4000 households in Srinagar city.
“The study shall assess nutrition status of the selected population and also shall measure the blood pressure and assess biochemical profile on a subsample of the screened population,” he said.
It scheduled to analyze the selected food and food products/items from each site for salt, sugar and fats including trans fats.
“On its sideline, the research staff will disseminate the information about harmful effects of foods and food products rich in fat, salt and sugar and importance of physical activity,” said Dr S. Muhammad Salim Khan, head of the department and principal investigator of the study.