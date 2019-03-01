GMC Srinagar students’ union protests against attack on colleagues in Jammu

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 28:
Students of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Thursday demanded stern action against culprits involved in attacks in Jammu Medical College against Kashmiri students stating that the students were selectively targeted.
On Thursday, scores of postgraduate and undergraduate students of GMC, Srinagar held a peaceful protest raising slogans against the attacks on their colleagues in GMC Jammu.
Condemning the attack on students, Malik Abrar, Secretary Students’ Union GMC Srinagar said their colleagues in Jammu were threatened, beaten by local students.
Expressing solidarity with colleagues in Jammu he said, “Miscreants barged into GMC Jammu hostel and vandalized property; after which the students there are feeling insecure.”
“We have resolved that any such incident shouldn’t make us lose our ethos and remarkable traditions that call for brotherhood and peaceful coexistence,” he said.
Demanding investigations into the incident, the angry students said authorities at the helm should wake up and realise that Kashmiri students in Jammu are not alone.
“We call on the government to hold an impartial investigation into the matter and set and punish the guilty. They must ensure that such incidents are not repeated and communal harmony across is maintained in the campus,” he said in a statement.
Some students who were among those attacked in GMC Jammu on the intervening night of February 26 and 27 also joined the protest seeking an end to such attacks.
The angry students said they have ensured the safety of non-local students in Srinagar’s Medical Colleges at difficult times in the past and vowed to carry forward the legacy.
Abrar said they appeal the administration of GMC Jammu to provide safety and security to students so that they focus on their studies.
Earlier, a group of Kashmiri students pursuing postgraduate and undergraduate courses in GMC Jammu were attacked by fellow students hailing from Jammu region.
Post Pulwama attack, which left over 40 CRPF men dead on Feb. 14, there were many episodes where Kashmiri students studying outside the valley were attacked in India.