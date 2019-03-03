GMC Srinagar loses faculty to ‘lateral entry’ to new medical colleges

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
The medical education in Government Medical College Srinagar (GMC) Srinagar is likely to get affected as the government has decided to absorb faculty members of the college in the newly established GMCs in the State.
The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has issued an order on ‘one-time absorption’ of faculty members by way of ‘lateral entry’ from existing medical colleges and Health department to new GMCs.
As per the order, GMC Srinagar will lose 6 faculty members including two professors and four associate professors—who had been working as guides for postgraduate departments. However, the faculty members absorbed from the existing college to new medical colleges has drawn criticism as faculty shortage exists over the years.
“Among the faculty members, most of them were working as guides. They were at higher posts. It will badly affect the medical education and major departments including pediatrics,” said a senior doctor at GMC Srinagar.
The absorption order in new GMCs is conditional as appointees will pass a mandatory test of Medical Council of India (MCI).
“If anyone fails to pass the test, they will revert back to parent department. They will not claim for appointment in the Medical College in which they are being appointed,” said the order.
The absorption of consultants and senior consultants of the health department as faculty members will also be subject to their confirmation by the Departmental Promotion Committee/Public Service Commission.
“They (consultants/senior consultants) are being appointed as professors in new GMCs and will be 'designate professors.’ After completion of three years experience, they shall be designated as professors,” it said.
As per the order the appointment of Dr Abdul Rashid Badoo, Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedics GMC, Srinagar as Professor in GMC, Baramulla shall be subject to his clearance by the DPC.
A health official said the lien of these doctors in the parent services shall not be terminated unless they acquire lien on the posts on which they are being appointed in new GMCs.
On 16 January, the H&ME department allowed filling of professor, associate professor posts in new GMCs by way of lateral entry as one-time absorption.
Principal Secretary to the H&ME Department, Atal Dulloo said they are giving an opportunity to the faculty members of the existing medical colleges.
“We are mulling to start MBBS courses in the upcoming five new medical colleges. The selections for various posts have been fast-tracked to start admissions from June-2019,” said an official in the department.
An official at GMC Srinagar said they are short of faculty and it is not as per the norms of MCI adding they have written to the government in this regard.
The existing medical colleges are bearing the brunt of manpower shortage not filled up on regular basis over the years leaving the existing burdened.
A per the manpower audit report released by the H&ME department there are many discrepancies in filling up of posts for medical colleges in the State.
According to the report, in GMC Srinagar, of the 71 sanctioned posts of professors, 47 were filled but 24 are still vacant. “Similarly, against the 79 posts of Associate Professors, 51 are filled and 28 are vacant and of the 106 posts of assistant professors, 60 are filled and 46 are vacant,” it said. The vacant posts of have not been filled up on regular basis leaving the existing manpower burdened.