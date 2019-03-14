GMC Srinagar gets MCI nod to run additional seats in PG gynae

March 14, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

In a bid to strengthen medical education, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has finally given nod for conversion of 22 diploma seats into equal number of postgraduate seats in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

The board of governors in supersession of MCI has considered the representations from medical colleges across India for correction in the conversion of postgraduate diploma seats to degree seats together with the recommendation of the PG Expert Group.

As per an official document accessed by The Rising Kashmir, GMC Srinagar will convert 22 diploma seats into the equal number of PG seats in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The medical colleges will now surrender diploma courses and convert diploma seats into postgraduate seats in light of Medical Council of India (MCI) notification dated 12/07/2018.

Similarly, the medical college will be converting 24 diploma seats in the department of anesthesiology into equal number of postgraduate seats.

In medical colleges across India, the government will be restricting recognition of the diploma courses to the batches admitted up to the academic session 2018-19

“The competent authority has approved the request of institutes for discontinuation of diploma courses from 2019-20 and restrict recognition of diploma courses to the batches admitted up to academic session 2018-19,” reads a document issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier, medical colleges sought the intervention of MCI for conversion of postgraduate diploma seats into postgraduate degree seats following manpower crunch in hospitals including in Kashmir.

The board of Governors has also decided to allow the conversion of the postgraduate diploma seats into corresponding degree seats prospectively from the academic session 2019-2020.

The permission to convert the diploma seats to degree seats is subject to the affiliation of additional PG degree seats by the concerned University.

The PG Expert Group has also requested the medical colleges to obtain the affiliation from the concerned affiliating University with regard to the enhanced intake capacity of the degree courses before admitting the students.

An official in GMC said that they had been the demand for years. “The medical seats could be used in the existing and upcoming medical colleges and will help to strengthen manpower,” said a senior faculty member at GMC. He said earlier the diploma holders used to complete their course in two years.

“Once a candidate is MD he/she is entitled to apply for consultancy in medical college which was not there for diploma courses. Diploma holders were ineligible to apply for faculty positions.”

