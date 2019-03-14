GMC Sgr to establish BBMS, constitutes committee to inspect blood banks

March 14, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

To establish a web-based Blood Bank Management System (BBMS), Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has constituted a technical committee to inspect Blood Banks of its associated hospitals.

The technical committee comprised of five members has been constituted for running the Blood Bank Management System in the GMC associated hospitals.

“The committee shall inspect the Blood Banks of associated hospitals of from time to time. Its main focus shall be to explore the possibility of establishment of dedicated BBMS which is a web-based system that can assist/ the information of blood bag during its handling in the Blood Banks,” reads an order issued by GMC Srinagar.

As per the order, the technical committee will inspect, make necessary recommendations for quality, safety, and efficacy of blood and blood products, equipment with adequate infrastructure and trained manpower to attain maximum safety.

“The committee shall apprise medical college periodically regarding the functioning of blood banks of the associated hospitals and recommend further measures, if any, to be taken for the smooth functioning of blood banks for patient care,” the order said.

However, a GMC official lamented that it was not using Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) molecular technique for screening blood which would have helped them in early detections.

“We are yet to use NAT, which is being used in blood banks across India. Its benefit is that it helps in early detections of patients. We are still using Aptamer-Linked Immobilized Sorbent Assay (ALISA) in major hospitals which takes time in reporting,” he said.

“NAT is need of the hour and it should be there as the blood transfusion techniques have been updated,” the official said.



