GMC Sgr holds plantation drive

March 17, 2019

Government Medical College, Srinagar Saturday held 'Greener Srinagar Initiative' plantation drive in various health centres of Block Hazratbal which is field practice area of Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Around 200 pine saplings procured from J&K Forest department, were planted in SDH Hazratbal, PHC Nishat, PHC Harwan, PHC Tailbal and HC Fakir Gujri by the doctors and staff of department of community medicine posted in these centres, said Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Community Medicine. Our aim of plantation initiative is to provide better environment and ambiance in health facilities and encourage others to take such initiatives at their levels also.

Similar plantation drive was also hald at Lal Ded Hospital, Srinagar which is an associate hospital of GMC Srinagar where around 50 saplings were planted.