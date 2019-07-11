GMC Principal visits G B Pant Hospital

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Professor Parvaiz Ahmad Shah visited G B Pant Children Hospital and took stock of various facilities and services provided at the hospital. He also took stock of the availability of staff and the ongoing works. This was his maiden visit to the hospital, since taking over as Principal/Dean of GMC, Srinagar.

Shah visited vital areas like Casualty, Paediatric and Intensive Care Units, Indoor Wards. He also took stock of availability of drugs and other consumable items and sanitation services at the hospital.

The Principal expressed satisfaction over the sanitation of the hospital and other facilities being provided. Medical Superintendent and Head of Department, Paediatrics apprised the Principal about various issues faced by the hospital, who in turn assured all possible help in redressing them.