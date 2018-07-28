About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GMC organizes 4-day training program for teachers

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 27

: The Department of Psychiatry, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar in collaboration with JKSACS organized a four-day training program for teachers from 23 to 26 of July.
The teachers were deputed from the Directorate of Higher Education, Jammu and Kashmir. The program was held at the Community General Hospital Unit, SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.
An official communiqué issued here said the program was organized with an aim to impart basic training to school teachers in areas of substance abuse, psycho-social issues of drug addiction and management, basic counseling skills and knowledge about HIV.
Experts from the psychiatry department were actively involved to train the teachers by means of lectures, presentations and role play.
“The department (psychiatry) has been passionately involved in educational activities with regards to Mental Health and Substance Abuse especially in children and adolescents,” said the communiqué.
The department has congratulated the participating staff and teachers in making the program a success. The participants will be felicitated on the upcoming World Mental Health Day.

