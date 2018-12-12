About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

GMC holds 'Shining Light on Ability' event

Srinagar, Dec 11:

Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar celebrated diversity of ability in an event themed ‘Shining Light on Ability’.
Specially-abled students from Zaiba Aapa Public School and Voluntary Medicare Society performed traditional Rouff, Qawwali, skits and songs. SEN Department from DPS Srinagar presented a comprehensive presentation about ability, disability and facilities provided at the school.
Aamir Hussain Lone, captain JK para-cricket team and Muhammad Aslam Dabla, acclaimed deaf photographer were the special guests of honour. HoD Pathology GMC Srinagar, Dr Ruby Reshi, who was the chief guest, thanked the organisers, Kashaf-ul-Khair and Bilal Yousuf, and presented mementoes to special guests.
“Every creature on this planet is disabled expect the Almighty and we must all try to come together and make our world a better place to live for everyone,” said Mannan who speed-painted for the students while Hujat Kirmani, a noted musician of the valley, played piano in the background. His words seem to sum up the message of the event.

 

