GMC asks hospital heads to create social media cells

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 09:
To respond to public queries instantly, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has issued a circular asking all the medical superintendents of its associated hospitals to create social media cells at their facilities.
The move has come after the Administrative Department took cognizance of the recent reports of alleged medical negligence cases and the massive public outcry on social media.
“On the directions of Administrative Department, all the Medical Superintendents of Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar are hereby asked to create one media cell to be headed by the Medical Superintendent,” reads an order issued by GMC.
It has asked the heads of the hospitals to incorporate members from faculty and hospital administration so that the queries are answered at proper time.
“The media cell shall create an official facebook page and a twitter handle to be operated by the concerned Medical Superintendent wherein the achievements, performance and work done shall be highlighted on day to day basis,” reads the order.
The media cell, as per the order, shall proactively respond to any media/social media news or rumour whatsoever of immediate nature by presenting the facts before the public and also apprise the administrative department.
The move has come in the aftermath of two incidents—one regarding the denial of admission to a woman from Kupwara at the Lal Ded Hospital and death of a newborn at GB Pant Hospital, Sonwar—both incidents went viral on social media and triggered public outrage.
An official at GMC rued the previous order of the medical college in which hospital heads were asked to create grievance sections on websites for public convenience.
“Few hospitals have online grievance redressal section and update about only functioning and performance. There is nothing for public help. Many hospitals are also not updating their monthly work done,” he complained.
