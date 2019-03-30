GMC Anantnag asks senior docs to stop private practice

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities have asked senior resident doctors of the newly-established Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag to immediately stop private practice.

“It has been brought to the notice of undersigned that some of the senior residents are engaged in private practice which is in gross violation of rules and terms of appointment. This practice should come to a halt immediately failing which appropriate action under rules shall be initiated against senior residents involved in such illegal private practice. Further, the concerned authority shall also be informed for sealing of such clinics were these senior residents are practicing illegally,” reads an order, a copy of which lies with GNS, issued by Principal Govt Medical College Anantnag, Professor Shoukat Ahmad Jeelani on Friday.