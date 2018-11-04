Binish Qadri
With technological advancements, globalization of knowledge and skills also expand which can be systematically mirrored in better and superior dissemination of knowledge at a national and international level in the first place and dissemination of knowledge at a community/group level in the second place.
Both globalization and technology by way of generating knowledge and skills outline the culture and social order, lead towards rapid progress, better division of labour, specialization, and calibration at large scale (Chareonwongsak, 2002).
There are a series of parameters and methods to investigate and measure Globalisation of Knowledge and skills, each being inimitable and distinctive and with wide-ranging policy implications (Kar& Roy, 2015).
Ours is a three-stage structure of human society (hunting-food gathering, agrarian and industrial) which pervaded around three vital and fundamental activities of production, coercion, and cognition. Production is the creation of utility which is nothing but the want-satisfying power of a commodity. Coercion is the activity depending upon the division of labour which is the division for tasks for increased production thereby generating specialization.
Cognition as an action depends upon the presence of written records or the existence of knowledge, skills, and ideas. It is not wrong to say that Globalisation of Knowledge and skills has its roots in nature and is basically a law of nature. It is the natural outcome of the natural course of history.
Historically, the essence of the globalization of Knowledge and skills among mankind ascended from the thirst of mankind for the acquisition of education, skills and knowledge in first place and unlimited wants and personal interest of human beings in the second place which definitely sprang from an acquaintance, exposure and consequently by involvement and experience through life.
Globalization of Knowledge and skills is not a matter of predicting, guesstimating, and targeting the highest levels of skills and knowledge attained by civilization at a given point of time but a continuous flow of activity that produces new knowledge to endure and sustain life across progressive and longitudinal faltering blocks.
The attainment of education, knowledge and the appropriate skills for its real-world inference are parts of a dynamic process, therefore, Globalisation of Knowledge and skills is a flow concept and in no way a stock concept.
Globalization of Knowledge and skills is for that reason, never complete in a repeatedly evolving dynamic facade.
If the process of globalization comes to a stationary state, it leads to lethargy, inactivity, and sluggishness in all sectors of the world economy, which must be dodged or side-stepped.
As society becomes more and more complex, we tend more towards Globalisation of Knowledge and skills and the institutions are hard-pressed to undertake social and economic commitments to impart appropriate knowledge and skills to fit in the age of technological advancements to solve macroeconomic problems of income, output, and employment.
The purposes of Globalisation of Knowledge and skills are manifold. They are concerned with augmentation of knowledge, skills, and training, growth and development of higher education, student-teacher growth and development.
Globalization of Knowledge and skills has a multidimensional impact on the education system of developing economies in general and India in particular. The growth of higher education is directly proportional to the growth of Globalization Knowledge and skills.
It led to the division and branching out of curriculum which generates specialization and professional mobility. It integrated national education with international education and indigenous knowledge with international knowledge.
In fact, it streamlined and modernized the native design education to satisfy educators’ prospects and yearnings for a tranquil future in which knowledge, skills, training, interactions, and education is recognized as more creative, ground-breaking, motivating, and comprehensive comebacks to opportunities, opinions, considerations, designs, experiences, outlooks, and excitements in a global village (globalization).
The most important wave of globalization knowledge and skills is the arrangement and agreement of ideas, knowledge, dogmas internationally with a convergent settlement on free trade and open market economy (Kar& Roy, 2015).
It has definitely made the global nod for accreditations, endorsements, diplomas, degrees, and certification courses coupled with well-defined teaching and learning frameworks, an organized and collected prospectus of general knowledge and basic awareness.
Under these flagships, it has provided a stage for economic growth and economic development, future scenes and expansions in all façades of education in general and research in particular in the consistent knowledge-based economy (Lam, 2010).
Tailpiece
The process of technological novelty and globalization of Knowledge and skills has become complicatedly associated with the globalization of the macroeconomic system.
We have actually moved from national undertakings, mostly economic in nature, to more complex international interactions and connections and this demands a policy analysis that integrates systematic knowledge, useful technology, and advancement cum innovation into socially satisfactory and suitable cost-effective strategies (Kar& Roy, 2015).
While we would hug the process of globalization and technological innovation, we need to strengthen our institutions and sectors of the economy.
It is not wrong to argue waves of globalization not only give a grounding in the development of modern education but upgrade human civilizations and human personality.
It is very important to understand the fundamentals of globalization knowledge and skills because it will develop the society with a far-sighted eye and a strong heart.
Author is a Research Scholar, Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir
qadribinish@gmail.com