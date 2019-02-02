Global warming threatening Kashmir

Sheikh Arshid Ahmad
Global warming is a big issue of the atmosphere on the earth which cause continuous rise in the average surface temperature. It has been estimated that in next 50 or 100 years the temperature of earth would be increased to a great level which would create big problem of living on earth.
The highly known and most basic cause of increasing the Earth’s temperature is due to the continuous emission of greenhouse gases such as Sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide etc.
Rise in the carbon dioxide level is the use fossil fuels like coal and oil and deforestation (cut down of plants) by the human beings on Earth is the most threatening issue to the present time generation.
Decreasing number of the plants on the earth by indiscriminate cutting down increases the level of carbon dioxide, as plants are the main source of the using carbon dioxide released by the human being (as a by-product of respiration) and other means result as the main source of carbon dioxide emission.
Increasing level of Earth’s temperature creates receding of glaciers in the oceans and seas. This rise in temperature thus disturbs the ecological balance,the cycle of seasons, precipitation etc.
Kashmir is known for it's natural beauty all over the world commonly it is called "Paradise on Earth" the very beautiful place in India which is located in the northern India between the valley of Great Himalaya and PirPanjal Mountain.
A famous quote reveals everything about Kashmir Valley that “If you have to find a Paradise on Earth it is this, it is this,it is this.” It always offers you panoramic views of the beautiful nature.
Kashmir Valley is a land of salubrious climate, meandering rivers, lofty waterfalls, deep blue lakes, sweet springs and alpine forests surrounded by flowering meadows and picturesque snowcapped mountains ranges which makes it an ultimate tourism destination of the continent.
The Valley of Kashmir is surrounded by an unbroken ring of mountains covered with snow which give it the character of an enclosed feature. This scenic beauty makes the valley of Kashmir more famous throughout the world.
Here, nature has been prodigal enough in crowning this ancient land with all its splendour and glory. Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Srinagar attract visitors from all over the world. Its lakes, green meadows, dancing and foaming streams, majestic forests full of fir and pine, snow-capped peaks are common attractions to the outsider.
Unfortunately, global warming is being felt in Kashmir as snowfall has lowered over the years and glaciers are losing mass leading to reduced flows in Chenab, Jhelum and Indus.
A recent research has highlighted that Srinagar is facing one of the highest black carbon (caused due to incomplete combustion of fossil fuel) pollution, nearly as much as in Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world.
Kashmir University's department of earth sciences has published a number of studies recently highlighting alarming receding rate of glaciers, the severity of water stress and more recently poor air quality in the region.
In 2016, Kashmir witnessed its lowest rainfall in 14 years along with low snowfall. The water levels in the Jhelum River also reached a 61-year-low. Meteorologists say while the rainfall levels in 2016 can be considered an aberration, the steady increase in the Valley’s winter temperature is a cause for concern. This, in turn, leads to lesser snowfall in the area and a thinning snow cover.
Change in precipitation and alarming pattern of seasons in the valley put bad effect on the shunning paddy cultivation for agriculture because the amount of water available for agriculture in summer has substantially reduced. Even the flowers which bloom in the month of March now they bloom fully in the month of February for example Narcissus.
From a decade Kashmir has been facing crude Chila-i-Kalan left without a flake of snow that is without proper and rthymic snowy as it did fall in Kashmir. This phenomenon of dry Chila-i-Kalan might actually point to a disturbing, and a looming reality of climate change that engulfs the valley.
For a few decades now, the Kashmir valley is gradually showing signs of change in its climate patterns. It is witnessing snowless ‘Chilla-i-Kalans’ for many years now.
As per experts and scientists the paradise is going to lost its shine of natural beauty,the blessing winter season, the blooming spring and other soothing and loving atmosphere.
People also have to address this grave concern by taking immediate measures at an individual level to stop and control emission of greenhouse gases and also stop call bad names to winter season which is a blessing,this could be felt in future when global warming will threaten you every way.
sheikharshid663@gmail.com