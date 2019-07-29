July 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The three-day Global Hindu Thought Leaders' Meet held in Nepal on Sunday adopted a memorandum of unity besides deliberating on ‘Kathmandu Declaration’.

In a statement issued here, Pramod Kumar Choraria, acting president of World Hindu Federation and Pardip Kukreja, Kuala Lumpur based president of the Global Hindu Federation expressed their gratitude and thanks to all the eminent politicians, diplomats, bureaucrats, activists and Hindu Human Rights defenders from various parts of the globe who participated in the historic Strategic meet. The delegates of the conference were taken to the world famous Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu and a special Puja-Mahaabhishek was organised on the occasion. All delegates were given Prasad, Rudrakshmala, shawl, memento and Napali cap by the Mandir Pratishthanam.

A Memorandum of Unity was also signed by the two organizing organizations with a resolve to take initiatives for establishing hostels, throughout the world for visiting Hindu students, employees, tourists and businessmen. The statement said that it was also decided to take a broader recourse to found Hindu business enterprises for brilliant resource persons by investing the required resources from all over the globe. It said that another point of the memorandum was to constitute International Human Rights organisation for Hindu society that will take up its cases all over the planet. Run a philanthropic agency which will provide scholarships to the needy Hindu students from an earlier stage to the higher educational level.

In his address in the last, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, the leader of the delegation from Jammu & Kashmir offered the delegates to hold the next full session of the "Global Hindu Thought Leaders' Meet" at Srinagar-Kashmir in 2019. The offer was adopted by a voice vote allowing the organizers to fix the exact dates for the event in due course of time in consultation with the Indian chapter.

Chrungoo was also given the responsibility to prepare a full report for implementation of the resolve to constitute an International Human Rights organisation for Hindus living throughout the globe.