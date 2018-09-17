Glittering function for 'Eminence Awards' held at SKICC

Corporates, local heroes in different fields felicitated
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 16:
The Blue Canvas organised Kashmir’s biggest honorary event 'Eminence Awards' here at SKICC on Sunday, felicitating various corporates, talents and heroes of Kashmir.
Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of University of Kashmir termed the 'Eminence Award' an encouragement for the budding talent of Kashmir here at SKICC and presided over as Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion VC, KU asked the students and youth of Kashmir to get connected with the world as the youth of this land possess lots of talent and potential to prove their mental across globe and praised The Blue Canvas for their efforts in brining this event to life. He later distributed the awards to various winners in SKICC.
Addressing the audience, the Guest of Honour, Director, JK Tourism, Tasaduq Jeelani invited the students to come up with new ideas to promote the tourism in Kashmir. Director, SKICC Javeed Bakshi also encouraged the student community to come forward with new ideas and represent us at national and international platform. Anshu Katariya, Chairman Aryans Group of colleges, Shahid Ali Khan, Cultural Officer, Kashmir University, Prof. Rais Qadri, DSW, KU were also the guests of honor and distributed the awards.
Eminence Awards was organised by The Blue Canvas and was supported by Aryan Group of Colleges, JK Tourism, HK Cements and ShareKhan. "The main purpose of this function is to recognise people of Kashmir and promote them in every way we can," said Aqif Majid, CEO of The Blue Canvas. He later thanked the judges, sponsors, media, awardees and all those who supported the event. Dr. Rafeeq Masoodi, former Deputy Director General, Doordarshan, Amin Bhat, a noted television professional, Suneel Wattal, Nazir Azad and Sheikh Abdul Wahid were the judges for the awards in which more than one thousand nominations were received.
In Talent category awards were given to Zaira Waseem, Haya Hussain, Irtiqa Ayoub, Sufiyan Malik, Syed Mujtaba Rizvi, Anil Koul, Mohsin Rashid Dar, Rauhan Malik, Andleeb Mushtaq and Shafiya Shafi. In Heroes category Mohammad Aslam Dabla, Craft World Kashmir, Kashmir Off Road, Late Manzoor Sidiq, Waseem Raja, Faizan Hassan Khan, Insha S Qazi, Concern Foundation, Umaid Banday and Peerzada Mohammad Iqbal were given awards. In corporate category award was won by Parsa’s Food, Shamyana Restaurant, Ahsan Mount Resort, CP Advertisers, Chai Jaai, LeDelice, Lal Chowk.in, Sukoon Houseboat and Butt Joinery Mills.