Give us decisive mandate to end miseries: Imran

March 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Calling for a decisive mandate in the forthcoming elections, the Peoples Conference (PC) General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari Sunday said the PC, with the support of people, is fast emerging as a strong alterative in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting to welcome Shabir Gulabagi led prominent said that there are no takers for the politics of deceit, hypocrisy and blackmail practiced by the traditional political parties in the state. “PC belongs to everyone, whosoever aspires for changing the political system of corruption and nepotism. Sufferings and miseries of our people will end only through truth and reconciliation. This is what we are aspiring for. We want our people to be politically conscious, economically stable and socially empowered,” he said.

He appealed people to vote decisively in the forthcoming elections in favor of PC candidates. “Your support is a must for us to fulfill the agenda of change,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the party’s candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency, Irfan Reza Ansari said: “Our leader Sajad Lone is the voice for alternate political discourse, aiming to empower the politically & economically disempowered. We have to strengthen his hands in order to pull the state out of every problem that it has been forced into.”

Also present on the occasion was Political Secretary to PC Chairman, Shahid Rashid.