Give security to Kashmiri students in other states: Yaseen

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 01, 2018:
Chairmen PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen has expressed concern over the unabated harassment and intimidation incidents to Kashmiri students studying in various educational institutions outside the state.
Referring to the latest incident of mysterious disappearance of a student namely Ehtisham after he was brutally attacked at Sharda University, UP, Hakeem Yaseen said that the state Government has miserably failed to ensure security to the Kashmiri students undergoing different courses in the outside state educational institutions despite occurrences of harassment and intimidation incidents almost on regular basis now.
While demanding a swift action to trace out the whereabouts of the missing Kashmiri youth in Sharda University, Hakeem Yaseen has urged the need to ensure adequate security to all the Kashmiri students pursuing their education in various educational institutions of the country. He said those indulging in harassment of Kashmiri students should be given deterrent punishment and the concerned law and order personnel should be taken to task if they fail to provide protection to Kashmiri students from the goons and fringe elements in their respective areas of jurisdiction.
While expressing his concern over the growing incidents of attacks on Kashmiri students in the outside state educational institutions, Hakeem Yaseen has said that this trend will cause disastrous alienation among the Kashmiri youth from the mainstream which is against the national interests. He has asked the Governor administration to take effective measures to stop harassment to Kashmiri students in different educational institutions of the country." Under the prevailing situation, the students pursuing their education in various educational institutions outside the state are feeling totally insecure and their upset parents have no option left except to call back their wards, " Hakeem Yaseen observed.