Give Kargil due share in newly constituted Ladakh division: Monga to Govt

Jammu, February 14
: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and ex MLC G N Monga Wednesday asked the Governor administration to give the people of Kargil their due share in the newly constituted Ladakh Division.
In a statement issued here, he said the demand of grating divisional status to Ladakh was pending and Congress always supported it. “It was not an appropriate time to take such a decision as there is no political government in the state. But still if the decision was taken by the Governor administration, they should have taken all the sensitivities into the consideration,” he said.
“Denying Kargil its due share in the newly created Ladakh division is a sheer injustice with the people of Kargil. The Government has completely neglected Kargil and has established the division headquarters at Leh only. The demand was that headquarter be based on rotational basis at Leh and Kargil, which has unfortunately been not fulfilled,” Monga rued.
The Congress leader said divisive politics of the BJP and RSS is the main cause of the rift as the right-wing party is playing vote bank politics over the issue. It is imperative for the Governor administration to concede to the rightful demands of Kargil and adjoining areas and not to take dictations from those forces whose only aim is to divide communities, regions and sub-regions for the petty benefits
He also asked the Government not to play delaying tactics as the people in Kargil are deeply hurt by this decision.