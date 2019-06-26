Give 27 percent reservation to OBC in J&K: Singh

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Threatens to launch agitation if demands not met

Former Minister and District Congress President, Samba, Manjit Singh on Tuesday asked Other Backward Classes (OBC) community to get ready for agitation to demand reservation at par with rest of the India in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Except Jammu and Kashmir in rest of the States, OBC community has been given 27 percent reservation as per Mandal Commission Report. However, same right is denied in Jammu and Kashmir where only 2 percent reservation is given to the neglected section of society i.e. OBC,” said Manjit Singh, as per a statement, while speaking before a gathering in Vijaypur.

The former minister pointed out how previous Government declined OBC community’s their right to get 27 percent and appealed the Governor to fulfill the long pending demand of the community at the earliest.

If the demands of the OBC community are not fulfilled, the senior Congress leader threatened that an agitation would be launched to pressurize the Government to accept the demand.

“There is a need of upliftment of the community which is facing poverty and lack of education to their children, and lack of opportunity on jobs due to lack of educational opportunities like other children,” he said.

If Government fails, he said, “OBC people should be ready for struggle to get their rights because it does not seem their demands would be fulfilled”

Meanwhile, he appreciated 3 percent reservation given to International Border resident, and condemned those political parties opposing reservation to the poor residents of the border who often face firing from Pakistan and get displaced.

Besides this, Other Backward Class’s district committee was framed by the Samba district president of the community Bharat Bushan.

Bushan with the consent of other OBC members appointed Dr Lal Mohammed as senior vice president of OBC, Bua Ditta as vice president, Sucha Singh and Haji Shuker Din as general secretary, Keval Singh and Sham Lal as secretaries, Block presidents including Pawan Kumar of Vijaypur, Satpal Chouan of Ramgarh, and retired Master Som Nath of Bari Brahmana,the statement read.