Girls will bend it like boys on turf

JKSSC launches football academy for girls under M-22
JKSSC launches football academy for girls under M-22
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
After successfully launching football academies for boys, Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) run State Football Academy (SFA) has initiated the process of launching academies for girls in each district of the State under Mission-22.
In-charge SFA and international footballer from J&K, Mehraj-ud-Din Wadoo told Rising Kashmir that it is a positive step taken by JKSSC to provide a platform to girls.
“This is a good initiative, first of its kind in J&K which will pave way for girls to enter football arena,” he said.
He said the idea to launch football units for girls came after they witnessed overwhelming response from girls in football learning schools.
“Now girls are coming out from the cage of four walls to play football which is quite motivating. It is commendable that parents are supporting their daughters to indulge in sports. We are getting a positive response from parents which will help us to make this initiative a successful one,” he adds.
He said the major challenge for them is to catch talent from remote areas.
“In Srinagar, it was easy for us to get a football player but in faraway areas, it is a difficult task to catch players. Like SFA district football units for boys, SFA girls units will be pivoted in each district to hunt football talent from every nook and corner of the state. We will give our cent percent to provide a platform to girls so that they too can fulfill their dreams,” he expressed.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Executive Officer and Spokesperson of SFA said that it was a much-needed step to grow women football in the state.
“It is our first step towards ensuring girls participation in sports, particularly in football by providing them training on professional lines. But to develop women football is not an overnight process. At first, we have to ensure girls participation besides to look on how to sustain their participation,” he said.
He further said that SFA will tap talent from grassroots level besides to train girls born 2000-2007.
“Apart from tapping budding talent, our focus is to shape a State team who can represent State in national tournaments besides Indian Women’s League (IWL) rather than forming a team comprising of players from other states,” he expressed.
SFA blew its trumpet by conducting selection trials besides launching DFU in seven districts of the State including Jammu, Kathua, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Budgam, and Leh which will be again carried as Mission-22.
Moreover, in coming days SFA will likely conduct selection trials besides set another DFU in Kargil and with that SFA Girls will likely wrangle in the ongoing Inter-Academies Football League (IAFL) 2018.
“With the launch of Kargil unit our girl football teams of eight districts will directly participate in the final round of the ongoing IAFL which will run parallel to the boys League so as to boost their exposure besides will act as a learning tool for them,” Spokesperson said.
In each district, the players will be trained by the qualified and professionally trained coaches of the same districts.
“One of the challenges for us is to prepare coaches to achieve our goal. Our aim is to engage local coaches in each DFU so that they can get maximum time for practice. The more coaches we can prepare, the more participation we can get,” he adds.
Marching on the marks of Middle-East countries where girls juggle with the ball donning hijab. SFA girls will also lead the pitch in full-dress uniform including sports headscarves of Nike` brand.
“We have placed orders for Nike` headscarves. Our aim is to encourage girls to play in hijab besides girls football academy will be having different dress code compared to boys,” he said.
Saying that women football is progressing in country by leaps and bounds, “In All India Football Federation (AIFF) ranking, women ranking is better than men and as per AIFF if the women football will continue to do better then there is possibility about participation of Indian women football team in Football World Cup,” he said
He, however, said, “Women football in Kashmir lags behind. We are putting in our serious efforts to mark the beginning of women football in Valley so that they too get life-changing opportunities likewise girls from other states get.”
Hailing the initiative taken by Secretary Sports, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SFA, Spokesperson said, “It’s the vision of Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para to launch Football Academy for girls under the banner of SFA with the aim to provide equal opportunities to the girls in sports as boys get besides to take forward women sports in Kashmir.”
Adding that without the support of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) it was not possible for them to initiate this step. “JKFA has already worked on the development of women football teams in J&K and I’m sure with due support from them we will achieve this target as well,” Spokesperson concluded.
Starting from Jammu district with an overwhelming response from participants and parents, SFA has completed the selection trials besides the launch of seven district football units.
During the launch of football units, all the selected footballers were provided with kits, uniforms, footballs and sports equipment.
The Academy will likely continue its district-wise selection trial to select probables for district football units of girls who fall in the age group of 14-17.
International coach and Technical Director SFA, Sajid Yousuf Dar, under whose supervision selection trials were conducted said that the aim of SFA is to involve girls from every niche in football likewise boys.
“It was a matter of time to launch football units meant for girls besides Football Learning Schools to harness talent from the grassroots level. Until and unless our lower age group will not get strong and take part in football, we can’t bid for the senior age group. In the coming time the girl’s football in J&K will improve by many folds,” he said.
Almost 150-200 football aspirants from distant places in every district thronged into the venue to participate in trials. For each district football unit, almost 20-40 footballers were picked after passing the set criteria.
Appreciating the parents for supporting their daughters and accompanying them to the spot during practice sessions and trials to boost the morale of their kids, Sajid said, “I salute to the parents, who came along with their children and waited for hours until the practice session ends. It is a positive sign that parents begin to realize that sports is gender neutral and can be opted as a career option.”
Terming sports best medium to release stress, Sajid said, “Indulging in sports will eventually prove beneficial for girls in maintaining their good state of health besides will act as a vent to release stress and strain.”
Expressing joy, Qudsiya Altaf, the Srinagar based female coach of SFA said it is a proud moment that such initiative has been taken for the segregated section of the society.
“I am happy that such initiative has been taken for girls. It is only SFA which take lead to lay the foundation of football academy and its units in every district so as to avail equal and fair opportunity to girl populace as well,” she said.
She said they are optimistic that a number of girls will swell with time. “Our endeavor is to train girls who in future can represent J&K in nationals or in any other league,” She said.
In her message to parents, Qudsiya said, “My message to the parents is to support and let their girls to indulge in sports as sports is beyond fallacies of gender. I’m sure parents will allow their daughters to participate in football once they visit our Football Learning Schools and observe themselves the environ and the coaching that these girls receive,”
Girl footballers hailed the initiative and said that it is a much-desired opportunity to play football.
“Change is on the horizon and it will eventually subdue gender discrimination besides will help in empowering female folk of the State,” the enthusiastic players said and added, “We will work hard and take as much advantage of the availed opportunity and prove our mettle. We (girls) can excel in sports as well but all we need is support from family besides opportunities and platforms.”
Many parents while talking to Rising Kashmir maintained that it is need of an hour to provide equal avenues for girls as well.
“We are very much happy and pepped that such window is being availed for girls. Parents too have to come forward and support their daughters and help them to realize their passions,” they said and added, “We are very much hopeful that this project will become a big success but it needs support from society in general and from family in particular,” they said.
They further said that parents are always apprehensive regarding the safety and protection of their daughters.
“All such measures should be taken on a priority basis to assure the safety and protection of our kids so that it may not hinder their participation. Such measures will automatically motivate parents,” they added.
Moreover, State Football Academy and its district units are affiliated with JKFA besides are registered under Academy Accreditation Program (AAP) of All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Describing the initiative as an initial step towards empowering women of the State, Secretary Sports and CEO SFA, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para told Rising Kashmir that the initiation not only aims to indulge girls/women in sports but also involves empowering girls through the very meaningful activities.
“Sports has always been seen as men dominated arena but now the environment is being set where female folk can also play and participate in sports. Gradually things are changing and we are putting in our efforts to encourage girls and bring them in this arena,” he said.
Adding that girls are very passionate about sports and many people and organizations are coming forward to provide their support in order to encourage and boost the morale of girls.
“Many organizations and people from different walks of life are coming forefront to provide platform to girls. In order to provide support and platform to Valley-based girls we have tied up with Tata Football Academy for girls that will prove much fruitful for them,” Para claims.
To provide separate facilities besides infrastructure to women in sports, proposals are likely being made to create and develop women-specific sports stadiums to segregate girls.
“It will ultimately lead to a new sort of idea in which women academies will be developed besides female coaches, trainers, and even clubs. We are planning to provide each and every possible facility to girls like changing rooms, washrooms etc but it will take some time due to constraints of resources,” Waheed said and adds, “We are sending out people outside the country to get professionally trained. We will bring many female coaches in football arena in future.”
Being concerned about the apprehensions of parents and other quarters for the safety of girls, Para said their priority is the safety and protection of girls as well.
“The concerns of parents are genuine and they are also coming to the ground and observing themselves. We have to make improvements which will come within time,” he adds.
Conservative mindset of society being one of the major barriers that hinder girl participation in sports, Secretary Sports said that conventional mindset can be changed through the dissemination of positive stories of womenfolk.
“I think positive stories can change and question the conservative mindset of people. We have to create awareness regarding it. We have to maintain it, women sport is happening in every part of the world particularly in Muslim countries. The first thing that comes is the initiation of new concept then accordingly we can see the challenges that come in our way and accordingly we can improve and remove such hurdles,” he said.
Terming sustainability of this academy as one of the major challenges, Para said, “Our main focus is to ensure girl participation. We are making academies so that the players won’t get deceived later and provide them such platform where they get quality training and eventually big opportunities.”
He further said sports in J&K is taking a new direction because media is now reporting about it, social media is growing and chanting about sports.
“After video of Rugby girls went viral on social media, Rugby professionals came all the way from Sri Lanka to train girls in Kashmir, this is a big thing that is happening,” he reiterated.
“Girl is not always a gender that is the thing we have to tell to the world,” Waheed expressed.
Author’s take:
As sports can address gender issues and promote gender equality, different organizations should come forefront to invest in sports sector of women to ensure and encourage their participation besides increase access to the segregated population.
Moreover, such initiatives will open many doors for women and girls to participate in disciplines which were once inaccessible to them.
rukayasyed@gmail.com