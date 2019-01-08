Girls outshine boys in 12thstd results; bag top positions in all streams

RiyazBhatSrinagar, Jan 07:
A total of 52 percent students passed the 12th standard examination, the result of which was declared Monday.
The girls outshined boys in the results by bagging top positions in all the streams.
At least 69,969 candidates had appeared in the 12th class examination out of which 36,227 passed the examination while 28,459 have to repair for the examination.
5296 candidates failed to qualify the 12th standard examination.
8886 students got the distinction, 14,432 students secured first division, 10,825 got second division and 2082 third division.
37 percent male students qualified Arts stream, 58 percent commerce and 66 percent Science stream.
However, 45 percent girl students qualified Arts stream, 76 percent commerce stream and 71 percent science stream.
After the boys outshined the girls in class 10 merit list, girls bagged all top positions in class 12 examination.
From commerce stream, top three positions were bagged by Zakia Bint Zia from Green Valley Higher Secondary School EllahiBagh, Srinagar who has got 489 (97.8%) marks out of 500; Bisma from Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Zadibal 488 (97.6%) and Aaliya Ali from GGHSS Anantnag.
Similarly, from Home Science stream, top three positions were bagged by FariahFarooq Shah from GGHSS Kothibagh with 91 percent (456 marks out of 500); Ishrat Jan from GGHSS Pulwama got 451 marks (90.2%) and Bisma Jan from GGHSS Pulwama got 446 marks (89.2%).
From Science stream, the top three position holders are Wafeeqah of GGHSS AmiraKadal who got 493 marks out of 500 (98.6%); Madeha Gull of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Rajbagh Srinagar 491 marks (98.2%) and YusraShabir of Government Higher Secondary School KanirChadoora got 491 marks (98.2%).
In Arts stream, Hadiya Noor of GGHSS Kothibagh got 493 marks out of 500 (98.6%); Tanzeela Hassan from GGHSS Kothibagh 492 marks out of 500 (98.4%) and TowseefShafi Mir of Government Higher Secondary School SrigufwaraAnantnag got 491 marks (98.2%).