Girls hostel Rajbagh sans basic facilities, students call it a ‘jail’

9 students accommodated in single room, facilities promised proved hoax: Students
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
The students from far-flung areas of Kashmir who have got accommodation in Gujjar and Bakerwal Girls Hostel here at Kursoo Rajbagh are being deprived of basic facilities, thus putting question mark over the tall claims of the authorities.
In a rented private building, at least 125 students are accommodated in the girls’ hostel, who accused the authorities of ignoring their plights by depriving them of the basic facilities.
The students told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the authorities are depriving them of basic facilities, saying that more than nine students are being forcefully accommodated in a single room, thus disturbing their studies.
“We are not even being allowed to talk,” the students said, adding that the windows have been closed by the authorities for unknown reasons while as no fans and other basic amenities are being provided to them.
They said that the hostel also lacks bedding facilities, saying that old and unclean bedding has been made available to the students, thus risking their health as well.
The students also lashed out at the authorities and alleged that they (authorities) turned the hostel worse than a jail, saying that the students are not being even allowed to venture out of their rooms to get fresh air.
“We came here from far-flung places with an aim to get benefitted by the facilities but all that we were expecting proved hoax,” they said.
The students impressed upon the concerned authorities to intervene into this grave issue and urged them to fulfill their genuine demands.
Meanwhile, Director Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Rafi told KNS that the hostel is currently functioning in a rented accommodation. “Though the funds for the construction of new structures have been released but unfortunately, relevant space is not available, thus delaying the whole process,” he said.
He further added that they had identified a land but the construction of the hostel was objected there.
However, he said that the other grievances of students will be looked into and will be redressed soon.