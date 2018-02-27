Girls’ football tournament concludes

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
To provide a new window of opportunities for girls to take part in football, Jammu and Kashmir State Football Academy (SFA) of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) for the first time inaugurated two-day under-12 Girls Sevens Football Tournament on Sunday at Astroturf Ground, Srinagar.
The girls’ tournament, which is being played on knockout basis was initiated with a sole focus of providing a stage for girls from school level besides empowering them through such measures.
To engage girls in football at school level, All India Football Federation (AIFF) gave nod to the proposal made by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to promote football among girls. SFA with full support from Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) came forward to take such initiative in Jammu and Kashmir and inaugurated its first school level girls’ football tournament in India.
Almost, 12 teams of various schools participated in the tournament and eight matches including four quarter finals were played on inaugural day.
On this occasion, AFC, Technical Observer, Anya Palusevic of Germany, who was also the Chief Guest, kicked the ball and declared the tournament open.
While as, Manager of Women Football AIFF, Sapna, Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar, Syed Himayun Kaiser, Joint Secretary JKSSC, Nazir Ahmed, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir JKSSC, Nuzhat Ara, Senior Member of JKSSC, Professor Bashir Ahmad, Technical Director of SFA, Sajid Yousuf Dar, General Secretary JKFA, SA Hameed, District Srinagar President JKFA, Fayaz Ahmad Sofi were the Guests of Honour. The event was also graced by the members and coaches of SFA and JKFA.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Palusevic said that she feels connected to Kashmir besides being impressed with the hospitality and ethics of people.
“It made me visit Kashmir again and support Kashmiri girls to play football,” she expressed.
She further said that there is lot of potential in girls in JK and proper measures needs to be taken to explore such talent.
“To involve girls in football or in other sport we should start it from schools so as to avail them opportunity from beginning. It will motivate girls besides will increase the number of girls playing football,” she said.
While haling the initiatives taken by SFA to organize such tournament within days besides promoting football at grassroots level, she said, “It’s a great initiative taken collectively by JK-SSC, SFA and JKFA to broaden their horizon for the development of football in far away areas.
She further said that there is lack of proper infrastructure in J&K. “We have to do something in this part as well so that Kashmir can have many playfields and to provide them (girls) a safe environment wherein they can play,” she adds.
Lauding the parents for letting their daughters to participate in this tournament Manager Woman Football AIFF, Sapna, said, “It is highly appreciable and would like to thank parents for keeping everything aside and encourage their children to participate in sports.”
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Technical Director SFA, Sajid Yousuf Dar said that girls football has remained out of focus so far and much attention was paid on Boys football.
“So our endeavour is to provide girls every opportunity and platform to play football.”
Moreover, to develop women football in J&K, SFA will likely open its SFA Girls Football Units in every district of J&K.
Sajid said that it will act as a foundation stone to build and form SFA girls’ academy adding that the tournament is meant only for schools and their efforts are to make participation of more and more schools possible for such tournaments.
The much enthusiastic players said that they are quite happy after being provided with an opportunity to dribble with ball.
Parents who were accompanying their daughters expressed their joy and said, “We are happy that our daughters are taking part in sports and will make us feel proud. It is great feeling to watch our daughters play.”
They further said that parents should support their daughters and remove all those barriers that hinder their participation in sports.
Two semi-finals and final match were played on Monday. The first Semi-Final was played between International School and Baramulla School in which International School registered their berth in Final by 1-0 in a penalty shootout.
In the Second Semi-Final Mallinson School faced Bandipora School in which Mallinson emerged victorius by 2-0 goals scored by Zara Riyaz and Maharuk Nazir respectively.
Moreover, in the final battle of the tournament Mallinson locked horns with International School in which Mallinson dominated the opponents’ goalpost by 4 goals to none. The scorers for Mallinson were Zara Riyaz with 3 goals and Maharuk with 1 goal and marshalled their team towards victory.
Pertinently, on the first day eight matches were played in two rounds. In first round of matches, Tyndale Biscoe locked horns with Green Valley in which TBMS emerged victorious by 3-0 and the scorers for the team were Sabia with 2 goals and Seerat with 1 goal.
In second match of the day, Holy Faith dusted Greenland by 2-0 and Captain Iyna Farooq of Holy Faith succeeded to score both the goals.
Meanwhile, in the third match, Green Valley School faced Sun Rise in which Green Valley registered their win by 3-1. Talha Shakeel and Hoor Jeelani were the scorers for the team with 2 and 1 respectively. While as, Hadiya Zahoor of Sunrise managed to score solitaire goal for the team.
In the fourth and final match of the round, Madri Meherbaan advanced into Quarter Finals due to walkover by Paramount School.
The winners of the first round faced the four pre-advanced quarter finalist teams namely Baramulla School, International School, Bandipora School and Mallinson Girls.
The first Quarter Final was played between Baramulla School and TBMS in which Baramulla won the match by a solitiary goal 1-0 through Warda.
Furthermore, in second quarter final, Holy Faith School thrashed International School by 2-0 and Ishrat was the lone scorer for her team.
Meanwhile, third Quarter final turned a one sided affair in which Mallinson Girls smashed 6 back to back goals and mauled Madri Meherbaan by 6-0. The goal scorers for the team were Zara Riyaz, Ahleeen Kirmani and Maharuk Nazir each pocketed 2 goals.
The last Quarter Final also proves a one sided affair between Bandipora School and Green Valley in which Bandipora drubbed Green Valley by 4-0 and Zeenat was the only scorer with 4 goals in her kitty.
The event concluded with prize distribution ceremony, the winners and runners-up team were felicitated by the Chief Guest and Guests of Honours. Moreover, Zara Riyaz was declared as the player of the tournament besides Fazila Shafi was adjudged as the youngest player of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Chief Guest Anya Pelusevic and Guest of Honour Sapna were also felicitated on this occasion besides female coaches of SFA.
The tournament was organized by State Football Academy of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association.
