Girls equally enthusiastic about football: DG Sports

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On his visit to different venues of Let’s Play Mega football tournament, Dr. Saleem-Ur-Rehman Director General Youth Services & Sports expressed his joy over the mass participation of girl students from all the 22 districts of the State.

He stated that it is really sole lifting to see daughters of this land taking football to the next level with their dedication enthusiasm and sportsman spirit.

He assured advanced coaching to the best performers of the tournament.

He passed on directions to the team of doctors and paramedical staff from the Department of Health for getting all the necessary investigations of the participating students done in a time bound manner.

He was accompanied by Accounts Officer of the Department Abdul Qayoom and other senior Officers of the directorate of Youth Services & Sports.

Pertinently 44 girl football teams across J&K state are participating in the first of its kind football tournament. The tournament is being organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports under the aegis of Khelo-India and is being sponsored by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports-GOI