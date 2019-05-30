Girls display talent in athletics, other sports on day 3

May 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Exhilarating matches of athletics, kho-kho, football, kabaddi, hockey, basketball, volleyball and badminton of under-19 girls’ category were played on the third day of the Summer School Olympiad 2019 here on Wednesday.

As per an official, the Sports event being held as part of Khelo-India initiative, Sports for peace and development, has been organized by district administration in collaboration with department of Youth Services & Sports.

The matches are being played at more than nine play grounds in Jammu district including Jammu Univrsity, Parade Ground, MA Stadium, Dogra Ground, GGM Science College, KK Hakku Stadium, GHSS Jammu Cantt. Etc.

Over 6000 Boys & Girls from across Jammu district under-19 age group are participating in this mega sports event.

In kho-kho, NIC Club (Girls) emerged as the winner where as GHS Sunail and GHSS Shatri Nagar stood at 2nd and 3rd place respectively. In hockey, KK Club defeated JK State Sports Council to clinch the title. SFA Academy beat JK Public School and emerged as the champion in girls Football.

In a close encounter Trikuta Club beat GHJS Pukhrani in Volleyball game. In Kabaddi, Bhalwal Club defeated GHSS Canal Road. In Badminton DPS Jammu won the Badminton championship where as APS Ratnuchak and APS kaluchak remained 2nd and 3rd respectively. In Basketball STC Clun defeat Jodhamal Public School to seal the title.

In Athletics, Muskan Firdous won 400 meters, Divya Rajput won 800 meters, Ananya Choudhary won 3000 meters, Rashi Ved came first in long jump, Ruchika first rank in Discus Throw & Shot Put and Ayushi Rajput won in high jump game.

In Boys category, JK Sports Council emerged as the winner in Hockey game by defeating MBS Club. In Basketball STC Warrior beat Sanik School Nagrota to win the title, the official added.

