Girls: A self introspection

May 07, 2019 | Dr Eshrat Ara

Personal life experiences and observations with compelling research and common sense make us question the status quo of what it means to raise a healthy daughter. Parents and teachers need to find concrete ways to help the girls cultivate stronger personal identities.

Most of the girls don’t seem to be living rather performing. They might be thinking that they are living their own lives when in fact they are really putting on a show. Most of the girls have been performing since they were tiny children. And today this problem is more subtle and severe.Parents and teachers need to be mindful of their spiritual development, which includes a sense of one’s place in the world, an understanding of how one can be of service to others. The mobile, internet, housing, dressing and shopping – these things are not necessary for happiness; they actually get in the way of being happy.

Some girls seem to be perfectly at peace, one might say that they are connected with their own spirituality and are comfortable with it. But it might be wrong kind of spirituality. One based on asceticism and self-deprivation devoid of any larger spiritual context, a spirituality divorced from any purpose or perspective outside of the self and identity.There is an old saying, “Do not praise a day until it is over, or a sword until it has been tested, or a man until he is dead”. A teen or tween girl still has a long way to go. There are girls who can present as models of competence and still can lack a fundamental sense of “who they are”, psychologists call this the ‘false self’, and it is highly correlated with a number of emotional problems including depression and anxiety. Parents must have to understand their daughter’s motivations and make sure; there might be a hole in her soul that she is trying to fill.

Parenting is the parent’s responsibility but given our context as most of the girls are first generation learners who come from illiterate or less educated families, teachers must have deep empathy for girls and must help to locate the struggling girls, without being judgmental. Teachers who have a heart for girls will use different methods to make sure that their girls can share with them what is happening in their lives. Any adult who teaches must have a vision and a mission that must go beyond academics.

It has been found that one of the hallmarks of a truly original spirit is a willingness to do the unexpected (provided itis the right path for you) not just to be different. Not concerned but comfortable in one’s own skin - within oneself.There are girls who want to live having peace and contentment but it is not easy for them to get to that because society wants them to keep on pretending to be somebody they are not. People want them to keep on performing while they want to start living, to be able to find their way to that peaceful place in their soul.Honor the female spirit and honoring the female spirit means not letting someone else define you: not media, not a boy, not even the other girls. We need to create a community that honors the female spirit.

Parenting is an art. Sometimes you have to push your daughter into unfamiliar territory and sometimes you have to shelter her at home. When she is young, you may need to challenge her, gently pushing her out of comfort zone so that she can explore her world. That may be the only way she can discover her strengths and her weaknesses. Help her to develop that sense of agency, of being able to create, to imagine, to take the initiative.

The onset of puberty is likely to change her. Don’t back away even when she tells you to get lost. Speak to her, encourage her.The goal must be to help your daughter to discover and nurture her true self not to sacrifice her-self to impress people. To accomplish that, you and she may find it useful to draw on other traditions than your own.One of the unique gifts we enjoy as a species is the ability to learn from other people who have lived in other times and other places. We can draw on a different perspective in order to live peacefully and purposefully.

As your daughter matures intellectually, physically, and spiritually, your role has to change. You are no longer a captain; you have to help your daughter to take the helm, at first perhaps with your hands on the wheel, but then, as the time becomes ripe, you have to step away and let her chart her own course.

Your daughter’s journey, becoming the woman she is meant to be, is a journey to an unknown destination. You don’t know the woman she is meant to be. You don’t know how she might mix her inner aspects to find the right balance for her unique self. As a parent, it’s tempting to think that you know where your daughter’s destination should lie. You naturally want to guide your daughter to that destination the way a captain guides a ship. Some parents find it hard to let their daughter take the helm. But this approach is likely, eventually, to lead to shipwreck.

Ultimately only your daughter can be the captain of her own ship. But you can be the lighthouse, warning of unseen dangers; you can be the shipwright, helping patch holes and make the ship stronger and better. And you can be the safe harbor, welcoming sailor home before she sets out on her next voyage. Let her live. She will thank you!

eshrataslam@gmail.com