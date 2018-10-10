Girl student among four killed in accidents

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 09:
Four persons, including a girl student, were killed in separate accidents on Tuesday.
A police official said two persons were killed and another injured when a load carrier skidded off a road and fell into nearly 300-feet gorge at Kahara near Gandoh in hilly Doda district this afternoon.
The bodies of both the deceased, identified as Nissar Ahmad and Shabir Ahmad, were retrieved from the vehicle. The injured, Yasir Arafat, was admitted to a hospital and his condition was stated to be critical.
The load carrier was on way to Gandoh from Thathri when its driver lost control while negotiating a blind curve.
In another accident in Jammu, a student of Government Girl's Higher Secondary school died on spot after being hit by an Army vehicle at Satwari along the Jammu-Airport road.
The deceased was identified as KavinderKour, a resident of Indira Nagar locality of MiranSahab.
The girl was returning home from the school when the accident occurred.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officials said.
In the third accident, AnkushPandita, a resident of Roop Nagar, was killed when a tanker hit his motorcycle at Nardani near Ban Talab on outskirts of Jammu in the afternoon.