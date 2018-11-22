About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Girl injured as militants, Army exchange gunfire in Kulgam

Published at November 22, 2018 05:46 AM 0Comment(s)507views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A girl was injured during an exchange of fire between militant and Army at Khudwani area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.

According to reports militants fired at an Army camp in Khudwani this morning. The troops retaliated, triggerring a brief exchange of fire in which a girl was injured.

The injured was identified as Muskaan Jan of Wanigund. She was shifted to a nearby hospital in Qaimoh for treatment.

After the attack, reports said, the militants managed to escape from the scene. However, the government forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top