Girl injured as militants, Army exchange gunfire in Kulgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A girl was injured during an exchange of fire between militant and Army at Khudwani area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday morning.
According to reports militants fired at an Army camp in Khudwani this morning. The troops retaliated, triggerring a brief exchange of fire in which a girl was injured.
The injured was identified as Muskaan Jan of Wanigund. She was shifted to a nearby hospital in Qaimoh for treatment.
After the attack, reports said, the militants managed to escape from the scene. However, the government forces cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.