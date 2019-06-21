Girl dies of electrocution in Khansahib Badgam

June 21, 2019 | Agencies

A girl died of electrocution in central Kashmir district of Budgam, official sources said on Friday.

The girl, identified as Bisma Jan, was critically wounded when she got in contact with a live wire in her home at Waterpora Khansahib in Badgam. Other family members immediately took her to a local hospital, from where she was referred to Srinagar.

Bisma was declared brought dead by the doctors, they said. The body was handed over to her family after completing legal and medical formalities.