Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

March 14, 2019 | Agencies

A girl died on Thursday after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance at her residence in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.

Official sources said that a 19-year-old girl, resident of village Bujad in Kangan, Ganderbal, was rushed to Sub-District Hospital Kangan in an unconscious state on Thursday.

She was referred to the SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, where she was declared brought dead.