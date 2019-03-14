Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

A girl died on Thursday after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance at her residence in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.
Official sources said that a 19-year-old girl, resident of village Bujad in Kangan, Ganderbal, was rushed to Sub-District Hospital Kangan in an unconscious state on Thursday.
She was referred to the SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, where she was declared brought dead.
A girl died on Thursday after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance at her residence in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.
Official sources said that a 19-year-old girl, resident of village Bujad in Kangan, Ganderbal, was rushed to Sub-District Hospital Kangan in an unconscious state on Thursday.
She was referred to the SK Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, where she was declared brought dead.