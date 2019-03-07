Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

March 07, 2019 | Agencies

An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison in south Kashmir district of Pulwama.

Official sources on Thursday said that a teenage girl consumed some poisonous substance at her residence in Pulwama on Wednesday night. “Other family member immediately took her to a local hospital from where she was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar,” they said.

However, they said the girl was declared brought dead at SHMS hospital.

“The reason for the suicide was not immediately known,” they said, adding that police has registered a case and initiated investigation to ascertain the circumstance which forced the girl to take this extreme step.