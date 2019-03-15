Girl commits suicide at Kangan

March 15, 2019 | Umar Raina

A teenage girl committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Ganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, an official said.

An official told Rising Kashmir that a teenage girl consumed some poisonous substance at her home in Ganiwan on Thursday. The family of the deceased girl immediately took her to trauma hospital Kangan for treatment from where she was referred to SKIMS, Soura where doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.

SHO Police station Gund Tariq Yousuf told Rising Kashmir that the reason for the suicide was not immediately known; adding that police has registered a case under FIR No 5/2019 U/S 309 RPC and started further investigation.