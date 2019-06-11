Girl allegedly gang-raped in Sumbal, woman among four held

June 11, 2019 | M T Rasool

A 22 -year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Nowgam area of Sumbal in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The incident took place months ago in the Nowgam area where a girl (name withheld) was first raped by a person who captured the video of the act and later balckmalied her till she was raped by other three persons, a police official said.

The victim's family registered a complaint with Sumbal police few days ago, he said.

Police has registered an FIR no. 106/2019 U/S 376D, 342,506 RPC at Police Station Sumbal and arrested four persons including a woman in the case.

The police official said that the investigation is underway in the case, adding that preliminary inevstigation has revealed the woman has assisted other accused in "committing rape."

The accused who have been arrested include Ateeka Begum wife of Ali Muhammad of Nowgam Sumbal, Firdous Ahmed son of Ghulam Muhammad, Shabir Rather and Asghar Hussain sons of Ali Muhammad.