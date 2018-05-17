Girdawars, Patwaries observe pen down strike in Ganderbal

Umar RainaGanderbal:
Scores of Pathwaries and Girdawars in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district continued their pen down for the second consecutive day to get their demands fulfilled by government.
Girdawars and Patwaries set up a tent in front of Tehsil Office Ganderbal and raised slogans against the government for ignoring their genuine demands.
The protestors were demanding grade pay of Graduate Patwaris from 2400 to 2800, timely DPC of Patwaris and Girdawaries, creation of Patwar Halqas and GQ Circles for smooth functioning of administrative units, ban on direct recruitment of Naib tehsildars to provide career progression of Patwaris and Girdawars, enhancement of allowances of Patwaris and Girdawars which is over due from last 6 years, rent for Patwar Khanas (Private Accommodation) till construction of Patwar Khanas to give relief to Patwar community.
The Girdawars and Patwaris of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district joined the protest on the second consecutive day at District Headquarter and they set up a tent in front of tehsil Office premises, they said and warned the Government to resolve the issues of AJKPA immediately or they will continue their protest.
Member of all JK Patwar Association Malik Showkat told Rising Kashmir over phone said that “I am hopeful that Government will fulfill the genuine demands of AJKPA at an earliest so that public may not suffer any more”, he said.
He added that We have time and again taken up our grievances and demands with the government. Despite assurances and promises, nothing was done on ground,” he said.
However, People of Central Kashmirs Ganderbal district who needed revenue documents and other information related to land deals were seen disappointed due to the indefinite Pendown strike called by Patwar Association.
umarraina282@gmail.com