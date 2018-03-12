Gilsar gasps for breath

Locals stage protest, accuse LAWDA of polluting the famed water body
Locals stage protest, accuse LAWDA of polluting the famed water body
Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
Famed for pristine waters, Downtown’s famed Gilsar lake is battling for survival due to massive encroachments and siltation.
According to locals, the lake is posing serious threat to inhabitants and the lake due to its widespread pollution was gasping for breath.
The locals of Nalbal Nowshera area accused the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) for ‘making Gilsar a wetland’ saying the authorities are removing weed inside the Nallah’s and Lakes but are not taking that out weeds on the embankments which is resulting in filling of the depth of Gilsar lake.
Due to the foul smell emitting from the Lake, the locals have held government and LAWDA responsible for this issue saying that the area is being ignored by every concerned authority.
One of the local residents Mohammad Latif of Nalbal Nowshera area in Downtown said that he is living near the gate of Nallah Amir Khan and “During the intervening night Saturday and Sunday, LAWDA authorities thrown open the gates of Nallah and the water of Dal and Nigeen Lake was flowing towards Gilsar Lake with the floating weeds which actually is filling the space of lake and ultimately reducing the water level in Lakes.”
Latif said, “Once the depth of Gilsar Lake was more than 18 feet which unfortunately has now reduced to few feet’s and the dwellers are not responsible for this because there is a lot of illegal construction going on around the embankments of Lake and nobody from the concerned authorities are showing any concerns and actions to overcome that issue.”
Latif was speaking here in a Press Enclave Srinagar on Sunday during a protest demonstration against the LAWDA authorities demanding immediate action to save the Gilsar Lake and fragile ecology.
During the demonstration, another local resident Abdul Rashid of Nalbal Nowshera while lamenting on the issue said, “On one side government claims that they are working to save and conserve the water bodies of the valley but in the ground reality they are not doing anything to save our fragile ecology.”
However, another protesting local resident Abdul Rehman said, “The Lakes and Nallah’s should have been dredged to dig out the waste and weeds so that the water absorption level would have increased and the foul smell would not have led to the hundreds of dwellers infected.”
LAWDA Vice Chairman, Hafeez Masoodi said, “The allegation of leaving the weeds inside the Lake is totally baseless as during the recent de-weeding operation tons of weed was taken out of the Dal.”
“Our department has a proper mechanism to take the weeds out and importantly the floating trash of small weeds cannot be stopped and taken away from the Lake,” Masoodi said.
He further added that “No conservation programme of Gilsar, Anchar and Khusalsar Lakes is available with us but I have sent a DPR to the government who haven’t yet approved the project.”
When asked about the illegal construction near the Lake, Masoodi said, “We are not allowing anybody to construct anything,”
bhatriyaz.com@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)