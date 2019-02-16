Ghulam Nabi Jan remembered

Srinagar:
Several civil society organizations on Friday remembered former official with Department of Handicrafts and social worker, Ghulam Nabi Jan on his first death anniversary.
Civil society members from Qamarwari area in Srinagar paid their immense tributes to the Jan and called him a noble soul—who worked for the welfare of the society at large.
Meanwhile officials at Department of Handicrafts, Jammu and Kashmir government said that his services in promoting the arts and crafts would be remembered for years to come.
In his message, son, Muhammed Badrudduja Jan said that death is an occurrence that can’t be avoided. However his contribution would be always counted in the lives of many.
“My words of appreciation for my father’s greatness cannot be measured. The loss of my father was the most traumatic event in my life,” Jan said.