Published at May 18, 2018


GHSS Kreeri holds road, cycle race for students

Kreeri:

Government Higher Secondary School Kreeri Baramulla organized road and cycle race in two age groups comprising of under-17 and under-19 from Kakothal to Kreeri in which almost 200 students participated.
In U17 road race event, Manzoor Ahmad bags first position, Mohammad Younis Mir grabbed 2nd position while as Mohammad Ismail Mir ended up on 3rd position.
In cycle race event, Arif Trumboo bags first place, Arif Ahmad 2nd and Sajid Ahmad Khan clinched 3rd position.
Meanwhile, in U-19 road race, Khursheed Ahmad Khan secured first place, Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather held 2nd place while as Shahid Mumtaz made it on 3rd position.
In U-19 road race Irfan Mir bags first, Ishfaq Ahmad Rather 2nd and Bilal Ahmad Teli 3rd respectively.
On the occasion, Editor Rising Kashmir, Professor Syed Rafi-Ud-Din Bukhari was the Chief Guest while as Senior Headmaster; Syed Nasir Hussain was Guest of Honour. The venture was also graced by Block Medical Officer Kreeri, SHO Kreeri, President Sumo, minibus union Kreeri, and President General Category Welfare Forum, besides enthusiastic students. The event was also witnessed by the enthusiastic residents of Kreeri.
Almost 10 position holders were awarded prizes and certificates for their best performance.

 

