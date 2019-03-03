GHS Bemina upgraded, residents express gratitude to Guv admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, March 2:
Residents of Bemina have expressed gratitude to the Governor led State Administrative Council (SAC) for approving up-gradation of Government High School Bemina to the level of higher secondary.
“It was a long-pending demand of the area which had, unfortunately, been ignored by the successive state governments. The decision has brought much joy here as 35 years of injustice seems to have ended,” said Syed Ali Safvi, chairman of Bemina Development Forum (BDWF), which had campaigned for the school upgradation.
Pertinently, the school was established in 1960 and was upgraded as a high school in 1987. Since then the school had been waiting for upgradation.
“Students, particularly girl students, have suffered a lot in the absence of higher secondary school here. Many would drop out of school after high school because the nearest higher secondary is 10 kilometers away from here,” Safvi said. “During our two-year long struggle, we met former CM Mehbooba Mufti, advisors to the governor Khurshid Ganai and Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner besides other officers. Thank God, our hard struggle has finally paid off.”
He also thanked Secretary and Director School Education, DC Budgam, ex-CEO Budgam Rauf Ahmed Nowshehri for taking a personal interest in the case and fulfilling the long-pending demand of the area.